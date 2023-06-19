Clean energy will be delivered from solar and wind farms. Credit: Karsten Würth on Unsplash.

French multinational industrial gas manufacturer and supplier Air Liquide has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with China Three Gorges’ subsidiaries China Three Gorges Renewables and China Three Gorges Corporation Jiangsu Branch.

From January 2024, Air Liquide will purchase 200MW of renewable power per year in China.

This is the first long-term PPA signed by Air Liquide in the country and supports its energy transition commitment to lower its carbon footprint in line with its ADVANCE strategic programme.

The clean energy will be delivered from solar and wind farms in the province of Jiangsu and used for the production of industrial and medical gases with a lower carbon footprint.

This renewable electricity will cut carbon emissions by 120,000 tonnes annually, equivalent to the electricity-associated emissions of 300,000 Chinese households.

Air Liquide Group Asia Pacific executive committee member Francois Abrial stated: “As the first long-term PPA for renewable electricity signed by Air Liquide in China, this agreement represents a new, significant step in the decarbonisation of the group’s activities towards carbon neutrality.

“It will allow us to lower our carbon footprint but also to meet the growing demand from our customers for competitive low-carbon solutions. This is in line with our strategic plan ADVANCE, which inseparably combines financial and extra-financial performance.”

In February 2023, TotalEnergies signed a 260MW corporate PPA with Sasol and Air Liquide Large Industries in South Africa.

TotalEnergies agreed to deliver green electricity from a 120MW solar plant and a 140MW wind farm in the Northern Cape province.