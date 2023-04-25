Ameresco Energy Hellas will bid for projects across Greece, Italy, Romania, Spain and the UK. Credit: fritz16 via Shutterstock.

US-based technology integrator Amaresco and UK-based energy contractor Sunel are to bid for solar projects exceeding 1.5GW in Greece, Italy, Romania, Spain and the UK.

The two combined companies have established Ameresco Energy Hellas, which has already been selected as contractor for a 100MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Greece, currently under construction.

The Delfini solar project is located in Prosotsani in the north-west of Greece and is being developed by Cero Generation. The completed project will produce 142GWh of electricity a year, sufficient to power 34,000 homes.

The 1.5GW worth of projects, which are currently still in the bidding phase, are expected to exceed $500m ($453.83m) in value, according to the company. The proposed projects will either be in the field of solar PV or battery energy storage.

According to Ameresco Energy Hellas, the battery storage projects will “provide grid stabilisation services to improve the reliability and resilience of the grid”.

Konstantinos Zygouras, Sunel’s CEO, claimed that the two companies “share the same commitment to sustainability and the transition to a low-carbon economy”.

In October 2022, the European Commission endorsed the creation of a new Solar PV Industry Alliance. The bloc has a target to install over 320GW of solar PV by 2025 and almost 600GW by 2030. According to the commission, “reaching this objective would deliver €60 billion of new GDP per year in Europe and the creation of more than 400,000 new jobs”.

Additionally, the UK government seeks to quintuple its solar capacity by 2035 and install 50GW by 2030, according to its ‘Powering Up Britain’ policy. According to the policy papers: “Solar has huge potential to help us decarbonise the power sector. […] We need to maximise deployment of both ground and rooftop solar to achieve our overall target”.