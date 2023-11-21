The BESS project is expected to be completed in the final quarter of 2025. Credit: Petrmalinak/Shutterstock.com.

Silicon Valley Power (SVP) has selected Ameresco, a Massachusetts-based renewable energy developer, to build a 50MW/200 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery energy storage system (BESS) in Santa Clara, California, US.

The BESS project, known as Kifer Energy Storage, will offer additional local area capacity with a reliable and flexible electrical system.

It will be located next to SVP’s existing Kifer Receiving Station within its service territory.

Ameresco will begin construction by the middle of 2024, with operations targeted for the last quarter of 2025.

The company-owned asset will be supported by a 25-year lease and energy storage agreement with the city of Santa Clara.

The company will develop, own and operate the BESS project while SVP will supply excess renewable electricity to charge the battery and deliver the stored electricity at times of high demand.

Reliance on gas-fired power generation and greenhouse gas and criteria air pollutant emissions can both therefore be reduced.

Batteries at the facility will participate in California’s ISO [interdependent system operator] markets to provide a balance between generation and consumption, reducing congestion while regulating voltage and frequency.

Ameresco executive vice-president and west region general manager Britta MacIntosh stated: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Silicon Valley Power to bring this state-of-the-art battery energy storage system to life.

“This asset installation really is a game-changer, not just for enhancing SVP’s system reliability, but also for advancing and integrating the renewable energy sources of the future. We are proud to be helping Silicon Valley Power make significant strides towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

Silicon Valley Power chief electric utility officer Manuel Pineda stated: “We are excited to be teaming up with Ameresco to bring this innovative energy storage system to our community. With the installation of this new battery storage system, we are committed to providing reliable and flexible power solutions for our customers embracing renewable energy integration.

“This project is perfectly aligned with our mission to deliver affordable, sustainable and environmentally friendly energy options. Together, we hope to help lead the way towards a greener Silicon Valley.”

In July 2023, Ameresco won contracts from Avenue Capital’s Middle River Power to build four BESS projects totalling 379MWh in California.

These projects will be completed in the third quarter of 2024.