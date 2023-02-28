The proposed site area for the Eastern Rise offshore wind project. Credit: BlueFloat Energy International.

Spanish renewable energy firm BlueFloat Energy has unveiled plans to develop Eastern Rise, a 1.7GW floating offshore wind facility in Australia.

The floating wind farm will be built in a proposed offshore wind zone in the Hunter Region, which had been announced by Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen.

BlueFloat Energy CEO Carlos Martin said: “The announcement is the latest demonstration of BlueFloat Energy’s commitment to being a long-term partner to Australia and New Zealand, developing world-class offshore wind projects.

“BlueFloat Energy hopes that through collaboration with government at all levels, industry, communities and other offshore wind proponents, it can create a lasting impact on Australia’s transition and cement the nation’s position as a clean energy superpower.”

Eastern Rise is expected to be completed over a period of seven years and will create several local jobs in its development phase.

The floating wind farm aligns with BlueFloat Energy’s goal to expedite the deployment of offshore wind for decarbonisation and regional economic development, as well as support the global transition from coal-fired generation.

BlueFloat Energy country manager Nick Sankey said: “BlueFloat Energy is extremely excited about the latest addition to our growing list of offshore wind projects in Australia.

“Minister Bowen’s announcement is positive for the whole state and Australia’s energy transition.

“We will be working closely with the local communities to ensure this project delivers economic and environmental benefits to the area and builds on the region’s long history as a leader in energy, manufacturing, and maritime industries.”

Last November, BlueFloat Energy announced plans to make a ‘multi-billion-dollar’ investment in offshore wind projects in New Zealand alongside Energy Estate and Elemental Group.

The projects will be the consortium’s second investment under a nationwide programme to develop up to 5GW of offshore wind capacity.