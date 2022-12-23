The six solar PV assets are part of the 1.1GW portfolio. Credit: yogesh dangi on Unsplash.

Renewable energy generation company Bruc has acquired six solar photovoltaic (PV) projects from Opdenergy in Spain.

Located across four Spanish regions including Cádiz (116MW), Zaragoza (60MW), Teruel (114MW), and Palencia (MW), the solar portfolio has a combined capacity of 384MW.

The six solar PV assets are part of the 1.1GW portfolio, which are part of an agreement reached by the two companies last year, where Bruc agreed to purchase these projects.

The 384MW capacity builds on the 278MW projects, already purchased by Bruc in recent months in the Seville, Soria as well as Zaragoza provinces.

Opdenergy has transferred 662MW to Bruc overall, including the latest delivery.

The remaining 439MW capacity of which 107MW have an EIS or draft, is currently under development, and will be transferred to Bruc as per the agreed schedule.

Targeting decarbonisation of energy, Opdenergy has projects in the pipeline across Spain, Italy, UK, France, Poland, US, Chile, Mexico and Colombia.

Last month, the firm received a 100% favourable Environmental Impact Permit for 1.14GW of capacity in Spain.

The projects are located in different provinces including Zamora, Ciudad Real, Zaragoza, Cuenca, Teruel and Badajoz.

At that time, the firm said that 902MW of the 1.14GW capacity is under development whereas the remaining 244MW is being prepared for construction.