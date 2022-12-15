Construction works at the wind site are expected to begin in 2025. Credit: insung yoon / Unsplash.

Danish investment firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (Cip ) has secured 500MW-600MW of capacity in the first round of Taiwan’s Round III Zonal Development offshore wind auction.

CIP’s Fengmiao offshore wind project was awarded the capacity, which will be connected to the country’s energy grid in 2027.

Located 35km offshore from Taichung City, the offshore facility will be CIP’s third project in Taiwan.

The Taiwanese government is due to announce the final capacity later this month.

Once finalised, CIP intends to begin construction works at the site in 2025 and bring it online in 2027.

CIP partner Thomas Wibe Poulsen said: “We are very pleased with the awarded grid allocation to Fengmiao and we look forward to extending our contribution to Taiwan’s energy transition policy.

“Taiwan is a key offshore wind market for CIP, and Fengmiao further enhances our existing portfolio in Taiwan.

“We will now accelerate our efforts to finalise the procurement and offtake arrangements to support our final investment decision.

“Since entering Taiwan, we have worked alongside the Taiwanese Government and local companies to develop and mature the local supply chains, and we remain faithful that the Taiwan government will soon announce an administrative contract which properly addresses the complexity and encourages the execution and on-time delivery of Round III projects.”

CIP entered Taiwan’s offshore wind market in 2017. The following year, it was awarded the 595MW Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farm and Zhong Neng, an offshore project with 298MW of capacity.

Earlier this month, the company won the OCS-P 0562 offshore development area in California’s Outer Continental Shelf via its subsidiary, California North Floating.

The offshore area was awarded in California’s first auction of offshore wind development rights, which drew more than $757m in winning bids.

Other companies winning development rights in the auction were RWE Offshore Wind , Equinor Wind US, Central California Offshore Wind and Invenergy California Offshore.