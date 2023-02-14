3D rendering of Siemens Gamesa’s planned production facility at the Port of Coeymans. Credit: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

European wind energy firm Siemens Gamesa is planning to build a nacelle manufacturing facility in New York if its offshore turbines are chosen by state authorities in an upcoming tender.

The proposed manufacturing site will be built at the Port of Coeymans with an investment of around $500m.

Siemens Gamesa has also committed to localising several new component supplier facilities, including those for bearings, composite parts and steel component fabrication.

Siemens Gamesa offshore business CEO Marc Becker said: “The announcement of this proposed facility in New York is a major step forward in our desire to lead the massive US offshore wind market.

“We’re excited by the opportunity presented by the State of New York to further develop our manufacturing footprint.

“We have a solid history in delivering on our commitments across the globe, including the establishment of offshore wind-focused plants in Denmark, France, Germany, Taiwan and the UK.”

The Port of Coeymans facility will supply components for all Siemens Gamesa’s offshore wind power projects across the US East Coast.

The company said the project will create up to 420 direct jobs.

In its upcoming tender, New York is expected to procure a maximum of 4.7GW of offshore wind capacity as part of its plan to develop a total of 9GW.

This will contribute significantly to the US’ goal of generating 30GW of offshore wind energy by the end of the decade.

In October 2021, Siemens Gamesa announced plans to set up an offshore wind turbine blade finishing facility in Portsmouth, Virginia.

The facility was to be built on a 32ha site at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal with an investment of more than $200m.

Last month, the company agreed to deliver wind turbines for the Thor offshore wind project in Denmark, which is owned and operated by RWE.