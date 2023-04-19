Turbines at DTE’s Meridian wind park. Credit: DTE Energy.

Renewable energy producer DTE Energy has commissioned the 225MW Meridian wind farm in Michigan, US.

Spread over three townships across Midland and Saginaw counties, the facility is equipped with 77 turbines that can generate enough clean energy to power 78,000 homes.

The project required an investment of $300m. DTE managed multiple developmental aspects, from land acquisition and permissions through to construction.

The company will also assume responsibility for the project’s ongoing operations and maintenance.

Meridian is the first project developed by DTE since Pinnebog Wind in 2016.

DTE now has 20 wind farms in its renewable energy portfolio.

Together with the company’s 33 solar parks, these projects now have the capacity to power more than 750,000 households and involve an investment of more than $3bn.

DTE renewable energy sales and project development vice-president Brian Calka stated: “DTE is committed to aggressively growing its renewable energy portfolio as part of its plan to transition Michigan to cleaner sources of energy.

“In addition to bringing even more clean energy to the grid and supporting Michigan’s overall decarbonisation goals, these projects help strengthen our economy by creating and sustaining jobs and by bringing millions of dollars in additional tax revenue to the communities that host this infrastructure.”

DTE plans to add nearly 1GW of new renewable energy each year from 2025.

In December 2022, DTE Energy and Stellantis agreed to build 400MW of solar power capacity in Michigan.