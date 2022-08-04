Hitachi Energy to supply converter stations for SuedLink DC4

The HVDC Light transmission system will transfer 'vast amounts' of renewable energy for up to five million households. Credit: © Hitachi Energy.

Switzerland-based energy company Hitachi Energy has secured a contract to deliver a transmission solution for SuedLink DC4, a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line between Germany’s north and south regions.

The company received the contract from German transmission system operators (TSOs) TenneT and TransnetBW.

Under the contract, Hitachi Energy will deploy its HVDC Light converter station at each end of the SuedLink DC4 transmission line.

The converter stations will convert alternating current (AC) power from the transmitting grid to direct current (DC) for delivery through the link, before converting it back to AC power at the other end.

SuedLink DC4 will transfer up to 2GW of clean energy, which will be enough to power five million German homes.

TenneT chief operations officer Tim Meyerjürgens said: “SuedLink will form the backbone of the energy transition in Germany.

“With the award of the DC4 high-voltage direct current system to Hitachi Energy, we are now moving towards the realisation of this important power link.”

The contract also includes three cable section stations to fast-track fault identification in the link.

The HVDC link is intended to play a key role in Germany’s energy transition plan, which aims to reduce the country’s reliance on fossil fuels and help it achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

Hitachi Energy Grid Integration business managing director Niklas Persson said: “We are proud to play a crucial role in this very important investment in Germany’s transition to renewable energy and carbon neutrality.

“HVDC Light is the enabling technology for large-scale transfers of renewable energy, both onshore and offshore.”

In June this year, Hitachi Energy and Petrofac partnered to offer grid integration and associated infrastructure services for the offshore wind market.

The two companies will work to expedite the market’s energy transition, with a focus on HVDC and high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) solutions.