The transmission line is expected to be in service by 2028. Credit: Matthew Henry on Unsplash.

Canadian company Hydro One has announced Route 2 as the preferred route for the proposed St Clair transmission line.

The line is part of a network of infrastructure projects across south-west Ontario, Canada, that support the electrification potential of the province’s economy to mitigate climate change and meet future electricity demand.

Route 2, which was selected after five other options had been evaluated, maximises existing infrastructure and improves reliability; 80% of the route will make use of the existing transmission corridors and an existing line, which will now be upgraded.

The route will also involve the upgrade of the Wallaceburg transformer station, enhancing transmission reliability for the Wallaceburg area.

Hydro One will provide proximate First Nations impacted by the project with a 50% equity stake in the transmission line component of the project.

The St Clair transmission line is expected to be in service by 2028.

Hydro One project delivery director Sonny Karunakaran stated: “Through our engagement efforts, we heard that minimising effects to homes, maximising the use of existing transmission corridors and considering effects on agricultural operations and species at risk were important. Route 2 was able to achieve all of this.

“The new St Clair transmission line will unlock the economic potential of the region and support local supply chains. We will continue to engage with indigenous communities, residents, businesses and elected officials as we expand the system to meet the growing needs of south-west Ontario.”

Hydro One now plans to engage with residents and work closely with property owners to inform the project’s next steps.