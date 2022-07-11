Iberdrola deploys substation for offshore wind farm in France

Spanish energy utility Iberdrola has installed a substation for its 500MW Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in Brittany, France.

The company said that the substation will become operational next year and will be the first major site of this technology in France.

Once operational, the 3,400t substation will collect clean energy generated by the 62 offshore wind turbines installed at the Saint-Brieuc power facility.

The offshore facility will generate enough clean energy to meet the power and heating requirements of 835,000 homes, as well as offset nearly 200,000t of carbon dioxide a year.

Renewable energy generated by the wind farm will be transmitted via 90km of submarine cables, which will be installed by Iberdrola.

Iberdrola France offshore business head Emmanuel Rollin said: “The department of Côtes d’Armor, led by the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm, will be the leading contributor of renewable energy in Brittany, producing the equivalent of 9% of the region’s total electricity consumption.”

The substation was built by a joint venture (JV) of Smulders and Equans in Belgium.

Smulders was responsible for the engineering and construction of the foundations and the substation, while Equans carried out its assembly and will be responsible for its commissioning.

Iberdrola said that in addition to substation installation, the Saint-Brieuc project’s construction is progressing with the installation of offshore wind platforms built by the Navantia-Windar consortium.

The project has created 1,250 jobs in Avilés and Fene to date and is expected to generate at least 2,750 in total.

Earlier this month, Iberdrola’s Neoenergia subsidiary made winning bids in a transmission line auction in Brazil, receiving two of the 13 lots offered by the country’s National Electricity Agency.

One project involves installing 1,707km of transmission lines between Minas Gerais and São Paulo, while the second project will deliver 291km of lines in Mato Grosso do Sul.