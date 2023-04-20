Katrick Technologies claim that its wind panel will allow a wider range of winds to be exploited for electricity generation. (Photo by Katrick Technologies)

Katrick Technologies, in collaboration with Edinburgh Airport and Heriot-Watt University, has announced development of a wind mapping technology to observe ground level winds. The company hopes to use this data in deploying ground level wind turbines.

The group will conduct a case study by installing a number of sensors at Edinburgh Airport, in the UK, to collect data on wind speeds and frequencies. The case study will last up until December 2023.

According to Katrick, its “wind panel” generates power from ground winds in locations such as “roadsides, in urban areas and for use for microgeneration at facilities such as airports”.

The company, alongside Manufacturing Technology Centre, will now develop a prototype of the technology to present for potential investment.

Vijay Madlani, CEO of Katrick Technologies, said that the new mapping technology will “maximise the amount of kinetic energy that [wind panels] can capture” and “open the door for further innovation on unexploited renewable resources”.

Due to the positioning of ground level turbines, new methodologies for wind mapping must be developed, Katrick claims. The project also seeks to calculate the expected annual energy production of a given area.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), to keep in line with net zero emissions targets in place for 2050, it is necessary to raise average annual capacity additions to almost 250GW. This is almost double the record growth in 2020.

Ground wind electricity generation remains mostly undeveloped. Katrick hopes that its project will “pave the way for new wind projects looking to exploit a much wider range of winds for even more effective power generation”.