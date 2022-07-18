Keppel to pilot membrane-based solar PV system in Singapore

Keppel Energy Nexus, a subsidiary of Singapore-based infrastructure company Keppel Infrastructure, is to pilot a membrane-based nearshore floating solar photovoltaic (PV) system at Jurong Island, Singapore.

The pilot comes after the company secured a grant from Singapore’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) and JTC.

Unlike conventional floating PV systems in Singapore deployed in calmer waters, the membrane-based PV system can harness solar power amid rough sea conditions.

It will use Ocean Sun’s technology to harness solar energy by attaching solar panels onto large circular reinforced membranes. These membranes will be protected by a high-density polyethylene pipe structure.

Related

The pilot project is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of next year. Once complete, the floating system will be the first of its kind in Singapore.

The PV system will comprise a total of three circular platforms and have an installed capacity of 1.5 MWp.

Keppel Infrastructure Power & Renewables executive director Janice Bong said: “We are pleased that the innovative floating solar PV system has been selected to help catalyse the deployment of renewable energy using unutilised sea space around Jurong Island.

“With the limited space Singapore has for solar panel deployment, the robust and innovative system can be easily scaled up and significantly increase the supply of floating solar power in Singapore to beyond just the deployment in reservoirs.

“This pilot innovation is in line with our commitment to support the energy transition through providing renewables, clean energy and decarbonisation solutions as part of Keppel’s Vision 2030, which puts sustainability at the core of the group’s strategy.”

Last month, Norway-based petrol company Equinor and French energy firm Technip Energies partnered to develop floating wind steel semi-substructures.

The two companies aim to expedite the technology development for floating offshore wind projects, as well as reduce costs and develop local value opportunities.