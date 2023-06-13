The 1GW wind farm project will also include a battery storage system. Credit: Masdar.

Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy company Masdar has signed a road map for the development of a 1GW wind farm project in Kazakhstan.

The company set out the road map for the project, which will include a battery energy storage system, with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy, the Kazakhstan Investment Development Fund and the country’s sovereign wealth fund, known as Samruk-Kazyna.

It follows an agreement between the UAE company and its Kazakh partners, signed in January 2023.

Development of the wind farm will contribute to Kazakhstan’s goal of sourcing half its energy from renewables by 2050.

The wind farm will be Masdar’s first project in the country, which is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi stated: “Masdar is very excited about its first project in Kazakhstan. We aim to deliver a world-class wind plant and battery energy storage system that will support Kazakhstan’s energy transition and advancement of its net-zero ambitions.

“We welcome the signing of the project road map, which further strengthens our relationship with Kazakhstan and demonstrates our commitment to helping the Kazakh Government achieve its clean energy objectives.”

Masdar identifies the central Asian region as a strategic market.

In April 2023, the company achieved financial close on three solar projects in Uzbekistan with a total capacity of 900MW.

The projects will generate enough power for more than one million households and offset more than one million tonnes of CO₂ annually.

The company and its partners, Infinity Power and Hassan Allam Utilities, have also reached an agreement with Egypt’s New and Renewable Energy Authority to develop a 10GW onshore wind farm.

This project will entail an investment of $10bn (Dh36.73bn).