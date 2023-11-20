The wind farm has the potential to add $25.6bn in direct and indirect economic benefits to New York. Credit: fokke baarssen/Shutterstock.com.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has chosen Attentive Energy One for the state’s third offshore wind solicitation round.

Attentive Energy One is owned by a consortium of TotalEnergies, Rise Light & Power and Corio Generation, holding 40%, 35% and 25% interests, respectively. Negotiations will now begin with NYSERDA on an offtake agreement.

The 1.4GW wind farm will be built 50 miles (80km) offshore New York.

It will generate enough clean energy to meet the needs of 700,000 US homes.

This project will remove one million tonnes of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to taking 13% of cars from the streets of New York City.

It will add $25.6bn in direct and indirect economic benefits to the state, including the creation of 2,600 jobs.

During its first 25 years of operation, it will also create savings of $10bn in utility bills for ratepayers.

This project will retire and replace a 60-year-old unit at the Ravenswood Generating Station in Long Island City.

The power generated from the wind farm will be delivered via underwater transmission lines to a new converter station at the Ravenswood site.

Development began with stakeholder engagement in 2018. TotalEnergies took up its stake in the project in 2021.

Attentive Energy managing director Damian Bednarz stated: “Attentive Energy One is a community-driven project that will spur billions of dollars in economic activity, support a just transition for union workers and reduce emissions in a historically disadvantaged community.

“Following years of local engagement across the city and state, our team looks forward to delivering a project that reflects New York, our values and our common goals of economic development and addressing climate change.

“We are grateful to Governor Hochul, NYSERDA and our community partners for their confidence and as we move this project forward, we will do everything possible to meet the mission ahead.”

NYSERDA president and CEO Doreen Harris stated: “New York State’s largest-ever renewable energy awards’ announcement demonstrates our unwavering commitment to achieving an equitable and vibrant clean energy future.

“We look forward to working with the Attentive Energy One team to bring the project online to reduce emissions and deliver zero-emission energy to hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers.”

In October 2023, the project was selected by the state along with the 1.3GW Community Offshore Wind and the 1.3GW Excelsior Wind farms under the latest offshore wind solicitation.

The three projects will have a total capacity of 4GW and will entail an overall investment of $15bn.

They form part of the state’s aim to generate 70% of its electricity from renewable resources.