The BARD Offshore 1 wind farm is equipped with 80 wind turbines. Credit: © RWE.

RWE Supply & Trading has struck a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Ocean Breeze Energy, the owner and operator of the 400MW BARD Offshore 1 wind farm.

RWE Supply & Trading will commence marketing the clean energy generated by the facility under a direct marketing scheme from April 2023.

Ocean Breeze Energy CEO Jean Huby said: “With this agreement, we are securing an outlet for our electricity production for the long term.

“We are also very proud to partner with RWE in making a contribution to the much-needed transformation of the European energy systems on the way to net zero.”

The contract runs until the end of this decade.

Beginning in 2026, the supply will gradually shift to a fixed price system.

Located 100km off the German North Sea coast, north of the island of Borkum, the BARD Offshore 1 wind farm is equipped with 80 wind turbines and was commissioned in 2013.

The clean energy it generates will be sufficient to power 463,000 households.

The project will also be used to produce green hydrogen by means of electrolyser projects, currently under development by RWE.

The two firms also intend to use the wind farm to offer “flexibility in the form of balancing energy” to stabilise the power grid.

RWE Supply & Trading CCO Ulf Kerstin said: “By integrating the wind farm into our portfolio, we are addressing our customers’ increasing demand for green power as well as further bolstering RWE’s green hydrogen activities.”