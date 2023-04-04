Coal plant in Wroclaw Poland, coal still makes up 40% of Poland’s energy mix. (Photo by Piotr Mitelski via Shutterstock)

The chief executive of Polish grid operator PSE, Tomasz Sikorski, told Reutersthat Poland’s transmission and distribution grids will need $116bn (PLN500bn) of investment by 2040.

Poland’s current energy strategy seeks to decarbonise the Polish economy and invest more heavily in renewables.

Poland is still heavily reliant on coal, used to generate around 70% of its power.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year, Poland has sought to increase renewables in its energy mix thus reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Poland’s new energy policy, which has been in development since the invasion, hopes to see 74% of its energy come from zero emissions sources, with 50GW of renewable capacity by 2030 and 88GW by 2040. Following the strategy, installed power capacity is set to double to 130GW in 2040.

In 2021 coal made up over 40% of Poland’s energy supply compared to around 4% from renewable technologies.

According to previous government reports, coal’s role in Poland’s energy mix would not exceed 56% by 2030.

The country plans to commission its first nuclear power plant power unit, with a capacity of about 1-1.6 GW, in 2033.

Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said that: “The revised forecasts… will allow us to strengthen Poland’s energy sovereignty and competitiveness of the national economy, and ensure energy security for citizens”.

Last month Moskwa met with US deputy secretary of commerce Don Graves and secretary of energy Jennifer Granholm to discuss Poland’s energy security in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Poland has previously invested heavily in solar energy, with one of the fasted growing solar photovoltaic (PV) markets in Europe, according to the International Energy Agency. Solar capacity increased from 0.2GW to 7.7GW between 2016 and 2021.