Repsol is also progressing with other renewable projects in Spain. Credit: © Repsol.

Spanish energy company Repsol has begun generating clean energy at Pi, its first renewable project in Castilla y León, Spain.

Located in the provinces of Palencia and Valladolid, the PI project includes seven wind farms and will have a total installed capacity of 175MW.

It will have the capacity to generate 596GWh of renewable energy a year, which is enough to meet the average annual consumption of 170,900 households.

Repsol has linked the project’s first wind turbines at the La Serna wind farm to the grid.

The firm said these wind turbines have already started delivering green electricity to the regional grid on a trial basis.

It added that it is progressing with other wind power projects in the region, including Delta II in Aragon.

With 860MW of capacity, Delta II is spread across three provinces of Aragon and consists of 26 wind farms.

Four of the project’s wind farms are already operational, while the remaining 18 will enter the construction phase once all the relevant administrative procedures have been approved.

These 18 wind farms will have a combined capacity of 571MW.

Once operational, Delta II will have the capacity to deliver clean energy to 800,000 homes while displacing more than 2.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions a year.

Repsol’s other key assets in Spain include the Delta I project, which is also located in Aragon, as well as the Valdesolar photovoltaic plant in Valdecaballeros, Badajoz.

Delta I has 335MW of capacity, while the Valdesolar facility’s capacity amounts to 264MW.

Last week, Repsol contracted GE Renewable Energy to supply and install 22 of its turbines across six wind farms in Aragon, Spain.

GE will provide 22 wind turbines for the Delta II cluster, which comprises the Santa Cruz I, Amp, II and III, and San Isidro I and II projects.