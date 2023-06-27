The 200MW solar plant will be built on a 640-acre land parcel. Credit: Revolve Renewable Power.

Canadian renewable energy developer Revolve Renewable Power has secured land for lease from the New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands to build a 200MW solar and battery storage project.

The Afton solar and storage project is in its early stages of development.

It will be located on a 640-acre land parcel owned by the state in Dona Ana County, New Mexico.

Revolve expects a ready-to-build date for the project in 2025.

The company will now focus on the project’s development works including permissions and engineering.

An initial plan for development has already been completed, including environmental analysis.

Revolve now plans to finalise the schedule for the project, with the majority of the work expected to begin in 2023.

The company is appointing an engineering company to conduct works focused on the project’s preliminary design.

The Afton project will be situated close to Las Cruces and is also near the current high-voltage transmission network.

Additionally, there are plans to significantly expand the transmission infrastructure across southern New Mexico to support wind and solar energy transmission between the state and Arizona.

Last month, the company started operations on its 3.2-megawatt-hour battery energy storage system in Cancun, Mexico.

Power from the facility will be supplied to a hotel chain under a ten-year energy services agreement.