Image: Fabrication begins on J-tube frames for Moray West offshore wind farm. Credit: Global Energy (Group) Limited.

Global Energy Group, a services provider for offshore industry, has begun fabrication of J-tube frames to be used for the 882MW Moray West offshore wind farm.

The work on J-tubes is taking place at its North Fabrication facility with first steel being cut at the Port of Nigg, Scotland.

This fabrication phase is the result of several months of pre-production engineering by the company.

Each of the J-tube frames will be 37m in length and 11m in diameter.

They will be attached to the offshore substation platforms (OSPs) and they will support the steel tubes that protect the cables connecting the wind turbines and the substation as well as the cables transmitting power to the shore.

The offshore wind farm is being developed by Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Engie and EDP Renewables. The project will be located in the outer Moray Firth next to the existing 950MW Moray East offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The wind farm will comprise 60 Siemens Gamesa’s 14.7MW wind turbines.

Expected to be commissioned in early 2025, the Moray West offshore wind farm will be able to generate enough clean energy to power up to 640,000 homes annually.

GEG secured the contract from Ocean Winds in September 2022.

As per the company, its fabrication capabilities at north fabrication facility along with its quayside facilities at the Port of Nigg, make it deal to manufacture the J-tubes.

The contract from Ocean Winds has also created 50 jobs locally.

Moray West EPCI director Pete Geddes said: “It’s good news to see this important foundations-related fabrication scope underway in a Scottish port, helping to grow the track record at this established quayside facility and reducing transport risks for the project.

“We’re pleased to be working at Global Energy Group’s quayside facility, almost within sight of the ultimate installation location on Moray West.”

North Fabrication general manager Dave Mackay said: “The cutting of steel for Ocean Winds’ Moray West Offshore Wind Farm is an important milestone in the project and follows a period of collaborative work with our client on the complex engineering.

“The fabrication of the J-tubes for Moray West is a vital project for our company and builds on supply chain value proposition that Global Energy Group has developed within the offshore renewables industry.”

Recently, Ocean Winds and its partners had taken final investment decision on the 496MW Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm, to be located off the coast of France.