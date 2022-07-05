Tata Power to develop solar manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

Tata Power signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu Government to build the 4GW solar manufacturing plant. Credit: Tata Power.

Indian energy company Tata Power has revealed plans to set up a greenfield 4GW solar cell and 4GW solar module manufacturing plant in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu’s state government to invest Rs30bn ($379m) for the facility.

Under the terms of the MoU, both parties have committed to encouraging a clean energy transition and job creation in the state.

The investment will be made over a 16-month period and create more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Tata Power managing director and CEO Dr Praveer Sinha said: “India has the opportunity to spearhead the usage of clean and green energy solutions to meet its energy requirements.

“Tata Power Solar’s new production facility is being set up with the support and assistance of the Tamil Nadu Government and will help to meet the rising demand for clean energy solutions in the country apart from providing huge employment opportunities.”

The plant will be located in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district and integrate mono-passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) bifacial technology with the future n-type technology of tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TOPCON).

It will also use autonomous mobile robots to help navigate equipment through the use of lasers and cameras for transporting parts.

In addition, the facility will use Industry 4.0 standards as a fully interconnected factory comprising smart manufacturing tools and technologies.

The Tirunelveli facility will be Tata Power Solar’s second manufacturing unit, the company having previously opened a plant in Bangalore.

Last month, the firm commissioned India’s largest floating solar facility in the state of Kerala.

The facility has an installed capacity of 101.6MWp and will supply power to the Kerela State Electricity Board (KSEB) under a power purchase agreement (PPA).

It is said to be the country’s first floating solar photovoltaic asset to provide power under a PPA.