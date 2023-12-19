The most-read pieces on Power Technology in 2023. Credit: Getty Images.

It has been an eventful year in the power sector. Below are the most-read news and features on Power Technology this year.

Most-read news on Power Technology

Through the UK Government’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme, the entire system will be free for already well-insulated homes.

The $15.7m (£12.36m) facility will use Tesla lithium-ion batteries and double TagEnergy’s storage capacity.

Analysis found that 39 of 50 of the environmental projects were categorised as “likely junk or worthless” due to one or more “fundamental failing”.

Total global electric vehicle (EV) sales are forecast to hit 51.6 million in 2035, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.

The nuclear project in south-west England will likely exceed its previous budget estimate as inflation pushes costs up.

Most-read features on Power Technology

A new EU battery regulation has become law following final agreement by MEPs and national governments. Can it reduce Europe’s dependence on foreign battery makers for EVs and consumer goods?

Batteries have been a subject of interest on Power Technology throughout the year. In fact, many of our most-read features in 2023 cover battery technology, including Who leads the world in battery energy storage?, examining which countries are leading the world in battery policy, technology and capacity.

German-owned Siemens Energy has faced difficulties in its wind turbine division since the start of 2023, leading some to question if it, and the industry, is set for a challenging period.

Wind turbines, too, have been the focus of many of our most-read features this year. To read more on this topic, check out “How to achieve circularity”: the future of wind turbine recycling, which discusses how to make wind power truly sustainable by recycling turbine blades and finding new ways to treat the resins that create them.

Nuclear fusion could be the answer to limitless clean energy, but there are major technological hurdles to clear first.

Moving a company’s operations to the cloud brings a range of benefits, from employee access to data to reducing barriers to entry. We investigate the sustainability benefits of such moves.

Plastic pyrolysis promises to make usable fuel from waste, but some claim that the industry is not as green as it makes out. Power Technology talks to Stellar 3 CEO and co-founder Dan Nienhauser about the challenges.

In addition to recycling plastics, another popular feature this year delved into recycling waste from the solar industry.