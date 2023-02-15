The wind farm will generate enough clean energy to power more than one million average households. Credit: Nicholas Doherty / Unsplash.

Swedish energy firm Vattenfall has renamed its N-7.2 offshore wind farm in Germany to Nordlicht I.

Located in the North Sea, the 980MW offshore wind farm is expected to come online by the end of 2027.

It will generate enough clean energy to power more than one million average households in Germany each year.

The offshore wind site is located around 85km north of the island of Borkum, for which Vattenfall asserted its ‘right of entry’ last year as part of a bidding process.

Vattenfall project manager Matthias Buko said: “The name N-7.2 was a standardised identifier for the project area.

“Traditionally, offshore wind projects have been given individual names.

“Accordingly, the project team decided early on that the wind farm to be built on this area needed a new and more personal name.

“The new name refers to the location of the wind farm in the North Sea. Also, the fossil-free electricity produced there is symbolically in harmony with the generation of light.”

Vattenfall began operating Germany’s first offshore wind farm, alpha ventus, in 2010 by partnering with E.ON and EWE.

The company also operates the DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms in the country, which came online in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

These two offshore facilities collectively supply clean energy to nearly 700,000 households a year.

Last month, Vattenfall’s subsidiary Vattenfall Eldistribution awarded a turnkey substation contract to Linxon in Hagby, Sweden.

The contract scope includes building a 132kV brownfield station and extending a 400kV substation, as well as demolishing and replacing a section of a 220kV substation.

All these works are due to be completed in 2025.

In December last year, Vattenfall partnered with Finnish state enterprise Metsähallitus to build a 1.3GW offshore wind farm in Finland.

Located at Korsnäs, the offshore wind farm will have the capacity to generate 5TWh of clean energy a year.