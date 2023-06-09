The two wind farms are expected to begin operations in 2025. Credit: Thorsten Hack/Unsplash.

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for two wind farms in Finland to be jointly owned by Neoen and Prokon.

The Lumivaara and Storbötet wind farms will have a total capacity of 161MW.

Located in the municipality of Uusikaarlepyy, the 105MW Storbötet wind farm will include 17 Vestas V162-6.2MW turbines.

The 56MW Lumivaara wind farm, located in the municipality of Hyrynsalmi, will be powered by nine V162-6.2MW turbines.

Vestas will also provide its 20-year active output management 5000 service, a wind farm maintenance package.

The company will begin turbine delivery in the third quarter of 2024. Both wind farms will be fully operational in 2025.

Vestas northern and central Europe sales vice-president Anna Schlasberg Wachtmeister stated: “Vestas and Neoen have a strong history of successful project deliveries in Finland, and we are excited to continue the partnership with this new order.

“This order also underlines the versatility of Vestas’ EnVentus platform and its ability to provide our customers with business case certainty in different sites.”

In May 2023, developers Neoen and Prokon began construction of the wind farms.

Neoen owns 80% of the two projects while the remaining 20% is held by Prokon.

In July 2022, construction also commenced in Finland on the 40.4MW Björkliden wind farm jointly owned by Neoen and Prokon.

These three projects are supported by ten-year power purchase agreements with Equinix.