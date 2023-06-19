Vestas will be responsible for the supply and commissioning of the wind turbines. Credit: Peter Beukema on Unsplash.

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has secured a contract to repower a 139MW wind farm owned by Vitol in the US.

Located in Pennsylvania, the wind project will replace its existing Senvion MM92-2.05MW wind turbines with 68 Vestas V110-2.0 MW models, which will be delivered in 2.05MW operating mode.

Vitol renewable and sustainable energy head Andrew de Pass stated: “Vitol will continue to invest in renewables across the US.

“Across all our assets, we believe in optimising performance through investment and improvement. We are pleased to be working with Vestas on another repowering project.”

Vestas will be responsible for the supply and commissioning of the wind turbines.

It has also signed a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 service agreement to ensure the optimised performance of the wind turbines.

Vestas North America president Laura Beane stated: “We are pleased to build upon our strong partnership with Vitol to successfully repower wind projects across the US.

“This project is another example of collaboration between Vestas and Vitol to extend the production lifespan of ageing fleets with customised solutions for specific site conditions utilising Vestas’s proven technology.”

The Danish company plans to begin delivery of the turbines in the second quarter of 2024, with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter.

In June 2023, Vestas received an order from Brockwell Energy to supply turbines for its 221MW North Kyle onshore wind farm in East Ayrshire, Scotland.

The company agreed to supply, deliver and commission 49 V136-4.5MW wind turbines.