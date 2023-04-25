The offshore facility will be equipped with 25 wind turbines. Credit: dragancfm via Shutterstock.com.

Hibiki Wind Energy has awarded a 238MW wind turbine supply contract to Vestas for its Kitakyushu-Hibikinada offshore wind farm project in Japan.

Located close to Kitakyushu city in Fukuoka prefecture, the offshore facility will be equipped with 25 Vestas V174-9.5MW wind turbines, the most powerful such turbines operating in Japan.

Hibiki Wind Energy representative director and president Yutaka Mizumachi stated: “We selected Vestas because of the high reliability of its wind turbines, which have been in operation for many years around the world, and also because of the expectation for local contribution.

“We hope that the service and maintenance provided by Vestas will be a catalyst for the revitalisation of the local economy”.

Vestas also signed a long-term active output management 5000 service agreement for the wind farm.

The order is expected to further bolster the company’s presence in the country’s offshore wind energy segment.

Vestas Asia Pacific president Purvin Patel stated: “We are delighted to be partnering with Hibiki Wind Energy and provid[ing] our V174-9.5 MW turbines for this important project in Japan’s offshore wind energy development.

“We remain committed to contributing to Japan’s carbon neutrality goal, through our leading wind energy solutions and strong partnership with our customers.”

Commissioning of the wind turbines is planned for 2025.

In April 2023, Vestas also obtained a 370MW wind turbine order from Xcel Energy to re-power its two US projects, Pleasant Valley and Border Winds.