Landfill methane and the Sun: Joule Energy with EPSA for truly renewable power generation

Electricity is produced using a 5000 sqm installation of PV panels which generates around 2,000 megawatt-hours each year

The two energy sources of landfill methane and the Sun may seem unlikely partners for a single power plant to produce enough electricity to power upwards of 1,900 homes for a year in South Australia, but it works.

Free Whitepaper Revolutionising renewable energy in Australia How Energy Power Systems Australia is supporting the region to understand the value and necessity of moving towards innovations in renewable energy installations, battery-storage systems and microgrid power technology by Energy Power Systems Enter your details here to receive your free Whitepaper. Please enter a work/business email address Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D"ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People"s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People"s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Download free Whitepaper By clicking the Download Free Whitepaper button, you accept the terms and conditions and acknowledge that your data will be used as described in the Energy Power Systems privacy policy By downloading this Whitepaper, you acknowledge that we may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services.



Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you.Please check your email to download the Whitepaper.

Copy: In October 2017, a new electricity generation plant was brought online to supply the City of Salisbury, the City of Playford and the Town of Gawler, in South Australia, which is owned and operated by the Northern Adelaide Waste Management Authority (NAWMA).

It has a unique power generation mix, a first for Australia, as it was designed to use a combination of renewable solar energy and landfill gas to produce electricity, situated in an area surrounded by one of NAWMA’s many landfill sites.

Landfill and solar

Landfills usually have no utility beyond allowing the dumping of large amounts of garbage a long way from towns and, once they are full, the land they are in will settle and produce gasses. So a project like this, one that uses the gas emissions, which would otherwise just escape into the atmosphere, makes a lot of renewable sense.

Married to a solar plant, it becomes a hugely important energy source that will never fade, bar equipment replacement and maintenance cycles. This makes a sensible and useful employment of this land, which would otherwise have to be left alone, unless one enters into expensive clean-up operations to make it usable.

One part of this system produces electricity using a 5000 sqm installation of solar panels, generating around 2,000 megawatt-hours of electricity each year, while methane gas emitted from decomposing garbage, the plant’s base-load power, produces about 11,000 megawatt-hours of electricity each year.

A key aspect of this mix is that both the electricity produced from solar PV panels and the gas turbine pass through the same grid interconnector, another first for Australia, producing enough electricity to power about 1,900 local homes.

Landfill methane gas reclamation and use to generate electricity

Solar generation systems on landfills, and adjacent buffer zones, provide for an economically viable reuse for sites that may have significant clean-up costs and little potential for commercial or residential redevelopment. Installing such systems does present a series of unique challenges.

The lead for this project was LMS Energy, Australia’s largest landfill biogas company, whose subsidiary Joule Energy managed the design, installation and commissioning of the plant.

Joule Energy primarily focuses on developing cutting-edge solar power generation solutions, and was the first in developing a solar farm on a landfill project in Australia. As it is an LMS company, it has extensive knowledge and experience in negotiating the always complicated relationship between solar power and landfill methane gas installations. This site actually realises an annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction of around 2,000 tonnes of CO2e annually

State-of-the-art power generation

To help plan this installation, Joule Energy called on hybrid power experts from Energy Power Systems Australia (EPSA). The land where the solar farm was to be sited was an unused piece of land around LMS’s Uleybury landfill site to the north of the city of Adelaide, South Australia.

The solution that EPSA presented to Joule was based on CAT’s state-of-the-art power generation and management equipment, together with design, installation, build and commissioning of a 1.15MW photovoltaic (PV) plant.

The basic premise of this site was to generate electricity through two disparate methods:

The 11,040 Cat® PV panels capture the sun’s energy and convert it to DC power, which in turn is fed through one of their solar inverters that converts it into AC electricity. Waste organics in the landfill decompose to release large amounts of methane, which a Cat® biogas generator converts into electricity.

A key issue this combination raised was how to safely merge two sources of generated electrical power before it connected to the local grid. This was overcome by installing an interconnect (with the Cat® gas genset) to receive electricity and send it on downstream.

Green and other achievements of this plant

11,000 megawatt-hours per annum of renewable energy

Power to more than 1,900 homes

Saving 24 million litres of water each year

Reduce GHG emissions of around 63,500 tonnes of carbon

Dynamic stabilisation of the local grid voltage

EPSA is one of the leading companies in Australia planning for and designing renewable energy alternatives. Their aim is for low-, or no GHG, emission power generation, especially as a fair bit of the country is so remote from conurbations. Self-contained designs and solutions, backed by the wide range of world-class equipment and machinery from Cat® power systems, can be formed into turnkey technical solutions that can be installed, and be providing electricity, in a short time.

Another aspect that needs to be considered, especially of Australia’s power grids, is the ever-present possibility of unstable electricity supply. Cat®-based hybrid power generation systems can become an important source of providing that stability, by taking up the slack if/when grid voltage fluctuates.