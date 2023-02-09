Transformers and inductors are essential for safe electric power conversion and successful delivery of electricity to substations and end users.

Power companies and grid operators rely on a range of small power transformers and inductors for generator excitation control, voltage regulation, and safe, reliable, and efficient power transmission and distribution.

Finding the best small power transformers and inductors

The list includes manufacturers and suppliers of a wide range of customised and high-quality transformers and inductors for power generation, transmission, and distribution applications.

The list includes suppliers of medium and low-voltage power transformers, distribution transformers, rectifier transformers, measurement transformers, as well as transformers for photovoltaic and wind power applications. Suppliers of a variety of high performing power inductors/coils/ chokes/reactors are also included in the list.

Types of small power transformers and inductors

Power plant operators and electricity transmission and distribution companies look for high-performing transformer and inductor solutions that are cost-effective, partially discharge-free, short-circuit-proof, and customised to meet specific installation and application needs.

Different small transformers and power inductors used in the power industry applications include, but are not limited to:

Single and three-phase insulated, low and medium-frequency power transformers

Oil and air-cooled small distribution transformers

Dry-type cast resin transformers and inductors

Medium and low-voltage instrument transformers for measuring and protection purposes

Window, bar, wound, split core, summation, and auxiliary current transformers (CTs)

Electromagnetic induction, capacitive-coupled and optical-type voltage transformers (VTs)

Injection transformers for ripple-control applications

Electronic instrument transformers for power engineering and grid analysis

Earthing transformers

Single-phase alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) inductors

Toroidal inductors for energy recovery systems

Filter and blocking reactors

Smoothing and inter-phase reactors, and

Inductive components for DC-DC, AC-DC, and AC-AC converters