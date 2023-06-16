The three solar modules are claimed to have high levels of efficiency. Credit: Bruno/Pixabay.

Italian energy giant Enel’s subsidiary 3SUN has unveiled three new heterojunction technology (HJT)-based photovoltaic (PV) modules in Catania, Italy.

Based on 3SUN’s CORE-H solar module, the latest variants are the M40, M40 BOLD and B60 variants.

The company showcased them at the Intersolar Europe 2023 trade show in Munich, Germany, held on 13 and 14 June.

CORE-H integrates crystalline silicon with amorphous silicon layers for maximum energy extraction from incident light.

This is claimed to boost the durability and efficiency of the solar modules.

3SUN has designed the module as a symmetrical cell allowing a bifacial factor of 95%, which is claimed to be 20% higher than that of its competitors.

In 2020, the company claimed to have reached a commercial cell efficiency of 24.63%.

These three solar modules will be produced entirely in Italy and without lead or fluorine, adhering to sustainability and circularity criteria.

The production process will also involve the use of reduced temperatures, offering 30-year performance. The company states that the modules retain above 91% performance after 30 years.

The new modules are set to hit the market in 2024 and are regarded as the first success of the company’s research and innovation work in Catania.

Commenting on the development, 3SUN CEO Eliano Russo stated: “This is a new milestone for 3SUN that comes to fruition with the presentation to the solar industry of the new photovoltaic modules that will be produced in our Catania gigafactory.

“Excellence, innovation and sustainability are our cornerstones for building the latest generation of photovoltaic panels, able to compete with the big names in the market. Starting today, the photovoltaic industry can count on a new player to help achieve decarbonisation goals while building a more energy-independent and secure Europe.”