The contract for the project was secured from the Bangladesh-based Rural Power Company. Credit: Petro Perutskyi/Shutterstock.com.

Amara Raja Infra, a subsidiary of Indian battery-maker the Amara Raja Group, has secured a contract to build a 100MW solar plant in Bangladesh, Reuters reported.

The contract was secured from the Rural Power Company, a state-owned company in Bangladesh responsible for rural electrification in the country.

Amara Raja will develop the project in collaboration with Premier Solar Powertech, a solar module-maker.

To be built at a cost of $130m (Tk14.05bn), the solar plant will be located in Madarganj in the Jamalpur district.

The project marks the entry of Amara Raja into the international solar space.

It is being funded by EXIM Bank of India, a government-owned financial institution.

Amara Raja’s scope includes the engineering, design, supply, installation and commissioning of the solar project.

The 100MW solar project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

The Indian company will then provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services for a further two years, along with a warranty for spares and consumables.

The new project adds to Amara Raja’s IGW solar portfolio.

The company has helped to generate 7GW of renewable energy in the past five years.

Mercom India quoted Amara Raja Infra director, Vikramadithya Gourineni as saying: “It is an extraordinary achievement for the Amara Raja Group to secure this contract amidst stiff competition from industry giants.

“In a short period of time, we have taken on some of the biggest renewable energy projects in India, and with this project we can establish ourselves as a serious player in the international market as well.”

In May 2023, Amara Raja also broke ground on a lithium gigafactory in Mahbubnagar district in the state of Telangana.

The company will produce lithium cell and battery packs, with a production capacity of 16GWh and 5GWh.