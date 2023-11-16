Scottish energy company SSE has selected GE Vernova’s aeroderivative gas turbines for its 150MW reserve power plant in Tarbert, County Kerry, Ireland.
GE Vernova’s Gas Power business will supply three LM6000PC Sprint aeroderivative gas turbines for the simple cycle power plant.
The company will be responsible for construction and will provide full operational and maintenance services for the project.
The turbines’ output will not be available for the open electricity marketplace and will support the grid when specifically instructed to do so.
This is the third temporary reserve power plant supporting energy demand and energy security in Ireland to include GE turbines.
GE turbines will now power a total of 1.1GW of reserve energy in Europe.
SSE’s Tarbert power plant is located on the Shannon Estuary in County Kerry and has 620MW of power generating capacity.
The plant includes two 60MW and two 250MW oil-fired turbines.
The electricity generated from the facility is supplied to Ireland’s all-island Single Electricity Market and can provide fast responses to peaks in national electricity demand.
GE’s LM6000 units, which will be used in the plant, are derived from jet engine technology.
Manufactured in Veresegyház, Hungary, the units already have 40 million operating hours and 1,300 of them have already been shipped.
GE Vernova Gas Power business Europe, Middle East and Africa president and CEO Joseph Anis stated: “I am delighted that GE Vernova continues to support the growing demand for flexible energy solutions around the world.
“We are proud to work with SSE to support Ireland’s power needs, ensuring a seamless energy supply throughout the country. With this project, only in Europe, we are expected to provide more than 1.1GW of reserve power.”