GE Vernova will supply 40 2.7-132 wind turbines. Credit: General Electric Company.

GE Vernova, the power business division of GE, has secured an order to supply turbines for renewables company Amplus Solar’s 108MW wind farm in India.

The wind farm will be Amplus Solar’s first onshore wind project in the country, located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

GE Vernova will supply and commission 40 2.7-132 turbines.

GE has now achieved the milestone of supplying more than 3GW of orders in India for its 2.7MW turbine.

The company anticipates achieving 5GW of installed base early in 2024.

The wind farm is expected to be commissioned in August 2024, and will supply affordable green electricity to local businesses and consumers.

GE Vernova Asia-Pacific onshore wind business regional sales leader Deepak Maloo stated: “We are pleased with the continued trust that customers in India have shown in our technology and our ability to deliver turbines for large wind farms. GE has demonstrated expertise in India, having installed over 50% of new wind capacity in the country last year.

“We are thankful to Amplus Solar for entrusting us with their first wind farm and look forward to furthering our partnership as the company continues to build its renewable energy portfolio under the leadership of Petronas.”

GE Vernova states that its 2.7-132 wind turbine is a proven technology for customers in India due to its performance in the country’s low-wind-speed conditions.

This project aims to leverage GE’s significant local footprint in the country, including product design at its technology centre in Bengaluru, in the state of Karnataka, and turbine assembly conducted at its manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra.

The blades will be produced at LM Wind Power’s plant in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Amplus Solar CEO Sharad Pungalia stated: “We are happy to have found an experienced partner in GE Vernova as we take another step in contributing to the country’s net-zero targets with our first wind power project. We are confident that together we can create the synergies needed for the successful completion of this project.”