NKT will replace power cables for Ellevio in Sweden. Credit: NKT A/S.

Danish power cables supplier NKT has secured a turnkey contract from Swedish utility company Ellevio to upgrade part of its power grid in the Stadshagen area of Stockholm, Sweden.

NKT will design and install cables, joints and terminations for three 110kV alternating current (AC) onshore connections in a tunnel and a shaft.

The company has manufactured the cables at its facility in Falun, Sweden.

The contract follows the four-year framework agreement signed by NKT and Ellevio in October 2020 to reinforce and expand its power grid in the central area of the country.

Low and medium-voltage power cables will be replaced by NKT. Overhead and underground cables with voltage levels between 1kV to 36kV will be supported.

Ellevio will first reinforce its grid at Stadshagen by replacing three legacy cable connections. This work is scheduled for completion by June 2024.

NKT Sweden onshore sales, service and installation head Johan Löjdquist stated: “This is a strategically important project to NKT service and installation as it demonstrates our experience and ability to provide turnkey solutions, from the production of the cables to the installation process.

“We can deliver the design, cables, installation engineering, accessories and testing required for this project, and the fact that we know our products’ abilities and limitations enables us to carry out the installation in an efficient and timely manner.”

NKT also recently announced plans to invest €1bn ($1.07bn) in its high-voltage power cable business. The investment will be used for the extension of its Karlskrona production site in Sweden and to build a new cable-laying vessel to support offshore wind.