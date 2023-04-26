The Thor offshore wind farm will generate enough energy to power one million homes. Credit: RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

German utility RWE has announced the selection of the main component suppliers for the Thor offshore wind farm, to be located off the Danish coast in the North Sea.

Expected to be completed in late 2027, the 1GW wind farm will generate enough clean electricity to power more than one million Danish homes.

RWE has signed agreements for the supply of the main components including turbines, foundations and export and inter-array cables, along with onshore and offshore substations.

It has selected EEW SPC and Dajin Offshore to supply the 72 monopile wind turbine foundations.

These foundations will be 100m in length and will each weigh 1,500 tonnes.

Wood Thilsted has designed the foundations, and the Jan De Nul Group will supply the vessel to support the foundations’ installation works.

The turbines will be supplied by Spanish wind turbine-maker Siemens Gamesa, which will deliver 72 of its SG 14-236 DD turbines. Each will generate 14MW of electricity.

The company has also agreed to supply its GreenerTower structures, made from sustainable steel, for the wind farm.

The turbines will be installed using Fred Olsen Windcarrier’s turbine installation vessel.

Directed from the Danish port of Esbjerg, these works are scheduled to begin in 2026.

A partnership between Hellenic Cables and Jan De Nul has secured the export and inter-array cables turnkey contract.

Hellenic Cables will manufacture two 275kV HVAC export cables measuring 30km, along with 200km of 66kV inter-array cables to connect the 72 turbines.

Jan De Nul will transport and install the cables at the site in 2025.

The partnership will also manufacture and install cables to the onshore substation. These will be built by Siemens Energy, which together with MT Højgaard Danmark will carry out the civil engineering and construction works.

Dutch offshore contractor HSM Offshore Energy has secured an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning contract for the offshore high-voltage substation and its jacket foundation.

RWE and its partner Northland Power have also chosen Hellenic Cables as the supplier for the Nordseecluster in the German North Sea.