CCS technology will be installed at TNG’s power plants from September 2023. Credit: Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions (Toshiba ESS), a subsidiary of Japan’s Toshiba, is partnering with Malaysian utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s unit TNB Power Generation to work on the application of CO₂ capture technology to Malaysia’s thermal power plants.

Toshiba ESS and TNB Power Generation will begin full-scale implementation of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology at thermal power plants in Malaysia, beginning in September 2023.

The introduction of CCS technology forms part of Malaysia’s efforts to address global warming.

Carbon capture equipment will be introduced at coal-fired projects including the new Jimah East Power coal-fired power plant and others owned by TNB.

TNB’s engineers will be given training and personnel development support related to the delivery and operation of the CCS equipment at Toshiba ESS’s locations.

Toshiba ESS power systems division director and senior vice-president Shinya Fujitsuka stated: “I am pleased that we have signed this memorandum of understanding, which will enable us to contribute to Malaysia’s decarbonisation goals by leveraging TNB Genco’s operational expertise in thermal power plant operation and Toshiba ESS’s expertise in CO₂ capture technology, which it has cultivated through demonstration projects and the network it has built up in Malaysia.

“The two companies aim to provide services for the installation of CO₂ capture facilities at thermal power plants in Malaysia, and thereby contribute to the country’s decarbonisation goals.”

Toshiba ESS has provided 28 steam turbines totalling 6.7GW to thermal power plants and four hydro turbines totalling 108MW to hydropower plants in Malaysia since 1968.

With a total capacity of 4.4GW, 19 of these were supplied to TNB’s four power plants.