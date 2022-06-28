Voltalia to develop 1.5GW solar photovoltaic cluster in Brazil

French renewable energy company Voltalia is set to develop a solar photovoltaic (PV) cluster with more than 1.5GW of capacity in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Located in the Arinos region, Voltalia is developing the solar cluster both for its own account and for third parties.

The company has already partnered with various companies, including CTG Brasil, which will purchase a significant portion of the solar sites after their development phase is completed.

Voltalia is also developing large solar clusters in the Brazilian states of Rio Grande do Norte and Bahia, which will have potential capacities of 2.4GW and more than 1GW respectively.

Related

Voltalia CEO Sébastien Clerc said: “With the launch of the Arinos cluster, Voltalia has confirmed its ability to carry out very large-scale projects in Brazil as an energy producer and service provider.

“For almost ten years, we have been successfully developing these large wind and solar clusters to produce renewable energy accessible to the greatest number of people, an objective that is at the heart of our mission.”

Going forward, Voltalia intends to expand its presence in Brazil’s renewable energy market, with a pipeline of 5.1GW of future capacity under development.

The company has so far established its presence in the Brazilian wind, solar, hydropower and hybrid sectors, operating assets in multiple locations across the country.

In addition, Voltalia offers construction and maintenance services for facilities owned by third parties, as well as decentralised production through its Helexia subsidiary.

In August 2020, Voltalia began construction of a wind farm in Brazil’s Serra Branca cluster, which has the capacity to generate 59MW of clean energy.

Earlier that year, the company began building its 150MW VSM 3 wind farm in the same region, which is said to be the world’s largest wind and solar cluster.