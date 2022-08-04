Top tweets: 98% of Costa Rica’s power from renewables – and more

Credit: Bohbeh/Shutterstock.com.

Power Technology lists five of the top tweets on power in Q2 2022 based on data from GlobalData’s Power Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 170 power experts tracked by GlobalData’s Power Influencer platform during the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

The most popular tweets on power in Q2 2022: Top five

1. Mike Hudema’s tweet on 98% of Costa Rica’s power coming from renewables

Mike Hudema, a climate campaigner, shared a video on Costa Rica having one of the world’s most ambitious plans to fight climate change. About half of the country is covered with forests, and it is aiming to transform the entire economy to have a zero-carbon footprint by cutting net carbon emissions to zero by 2050, starting with the electrification of all taxis and buses. The state-owned petroleum distributed has been instructed to explore alternatives to dirty fuels, such as hydrogen and biofuel, thereby assisting all fossil fuel workers to transition to new renewable energy jobs.

The video further demonstrated that the country is planning to expand its forests, and if the plan works, the Costa Ricans will have the same carbon footprint in 2035 as they did in 1940, and no carbon footprint by 2050 at all. However, critics are of the opinion that it will be both difficult and expensive to achieve this goal due to the growing demand for oil in the country resulting from the excessive use of cars.

2. Jesse Jenkins’ tweet on the need for nuclear power to decarbonise the global economy

Jesse Jenkins, an assistant professor at the Princeton University, tweeted on the need for nuclear power to decarbonise the global economy. Jenkins tweeted that nations like Canada, the US, Australia, and China did not have land constraints to drive net zero goals with renewables. However, global trade in green hydrogen or ammonia could supply land constrained nations like India, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea. He further shared an article on even EU officials admitting that Europe would need to import large quantities of hydrogen from abroad due to a lack of sufficient wind and solar power within the continent.

EU climate chief, Frans Timmermans, stated that Europe’s clean energy infrastructure will have to rely on imported green hydrogen as it will never be able to produce its own hydrogen in large quantities. He therefore stressed on the need for partnerships with countries like Egypt and Turkey who were likely to produce renewable energy at quantities beyond their own needs, the article noted.

3. Mark Z Jacobson’s tweet on Austria’s ban on gas boilers from 2023

Mark Z Jacobson, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the Stanford University and director of its Atmosphere/Energy Programme, shared an article on the Austrian government set to ban the installation of natural gas boilers for air and water heating in new buildings starting 2023. Additionally, any broken oil or coal heating systems can be replaced with only renewable heating systems, the article detailed. According to the Renewable Heat Act (EWG), fossil fuel heating including coal, oil and gas heating, would have to be phased out by 2040. The 2023 ban now brought forward the deadline of 2025 originally planned by the government. As oil and coal heating have been banned in new buildings since 2020, the new regulation seeks the mandatory exchange of especially old coal and oil heating systems from 2025.

As a result, all gas heating systems in Austria would have to be replaced with a renewable heating system or operate on biogenic gas by 2040, the article highlighted. The government stated that it would provide support to people switching to renewable heating systems, such as pellet heating systems or heat pumps. In addition, low-income households were likely to receive up to 100% of the cost in the form of federal state subsidies, the article detailed.

4. Assaad Razzouk’s tweet on India’s plans to reduce power generation

Assaad Razzouk, CEO of Gurin Energy, a renewable energy company, shared an article on India’s plans to cut power generation from at least 81 of its coal-fired plants in the next four years to replace expensive thermal generation with cheaper, green energy sources. The plan aims to cut costs and promote green energy, according to a letter by the federal power ministry, the article noted. However, the plan did not involve the closure of old and expensive power plants. The country has 173 coal-fired plants, the article further detailed.

The power ministry’s plan to reduce coal-fired power when renewable sources are available could also put less pressure on logistics, as India’s power crisis had become worse with a shortage of trains to move coal. India expects that the new plan to reduce power generation by 58 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) from the 81 utilities will help save 34.7 million tonnes of coal, and also cut carbon emissions by 60.2 million tonnes, the letter read.

5. Christine Milne AO’s tweet on the burning forests for energy undermining climate goals

Christine Milne AO, ambassador of the non-government organisation Global Greens, shared an article on the biomass industry sustainability claims, and that Australia should not go down burning forests for energy as it undermined both climate and nature restoration goals. A new report from the Forest Defenders Alliance, an international coalition of environmental NGOs, found that several wood-burning power plants and wood pellet manufacturing plants in the EU were using trees logged directly from forests, despite claims to use sawdust and other mill waste for fuel and feedstock, the article highlighted.

The report further compared evidence to find that a quarter of the companies having made misleading claims without mentioning stemwood. The report also evaluated company claims about the impact of burning forest wood on the climate. Despite clear statements by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and scientists that forest biomass should not be treated as carbon neutral or beneficial to the climate, 25 of the companies made misleading claims, the article detailed.

