GE and Northern Lights will develop solutions to capture, transport and store carbon dioxide. Credit: Northern Lights JV DA.

GE Vernova’s gas power business and Northern Lights, a Norway-based CO₂ transport infrastructure developer, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of end-to-end carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) solutions.

GE and Northern Lights will develop technical and logistical solutions to capture, transport and store carbon dioxide, processes that play a key role in the development of an effective CCS supply chain.

GE highlighted the relevance of CCS technologies in cutting carbon emissions in the power generation sector.

The company has previously developed relationships and entered agreements with providers and customers such as Linde, Technip, NetZero Teesside and the Southern Company.

In 2022, GE conducted a front-end engineering design study entitled: “Retrofittable advanced combined cycle integration for flexible decarbonised generation”.

This study secured funding from the US Department of Energy to develop a plan to integrate carbon capture technologies with a natural gas combined cycle plant to capture 95% of CO₂ emissions.

The company is aiming for commercial deployment by 2030.

GE gas power strategy vice-president Martin O’Neill stated: “At GE we are continually advancing our power generation technologies towards near zero carbon emissions, and this evolution includes the use of carbon capture and sequestration in order to drastically reduce CO₂ emissions in the critical effort to mitigate climate change.

“We look forward to collaborating with Northern Lights on the development of compatible CO₂ transfer systems, in support of our mutual goal of reducing carbon emissions from gas-fired power plants, which provide crucially reliable, affordable and resilient electricity for homes and businesses worldwide.”

In March 2023, GE won a contract from Damco Energy to provide combined cycle plant equipment for a 840MW natural gas-fired power plant.