Vestas supplied its V164-10.0 MW turbines for the offshore wind farm. Credit: Seagreen Wind Energy Limited.

The final turbine has been installed at the 1.1GW Scottish offshore wind farm Seagreen, owned by SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies.

Located 27km from the Angus coast, Seagreen is powered by 114 turbines. The first power generation from the project was achieved in August 2022 and it is expected to be fully operational in the summer of 2023.

Seagreen will generate 5TWh of clean energy annually, enough to power more than 1.6 million UK homes, and will have an operating life of 25 years.

Entailing an investment of £3bn, the project is powered by Vestas V164-10.0 MW turbines.

76 of the installed turbines have already been energised, generating more than two-thirds of the farm’s full capacity.

SSE Renewables Seagreen project director John Hill stated: “This latest project milestone further underlines the hard work by everyone involved in the project. The teams, including Vestas, operator of the Orca, Cadeler and our wind turbine marshalling team at Port of Nigg should be proud of what they have achieved. We will now continue with the commissioning of the final turbines and progress with the inter-array cabling works.

“The project has already brought benefits to the local community and the UK supply chain. Once fully operational in summer 2023, it will make a significant contribution to Scotland’s and the UK’s net zero targets.”

Installation of the final turbine is a milestone for SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies, who own 49% and 51% stakes respectively in the wind farm.

The first jacket foundation was installed in October 2021, followed by the installation of the first turbine in December of the same year.

The installation work was undertaken by Cadeler, a Danish engineering company, using its installation vessel Wind Osprey.